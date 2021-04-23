Latest CFTC Bounty Stirs Calls For More Whistleblower Funds

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- An announcement Friday that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's whistleblower program paid out a $3 million award may have broken a monthslong slump in such activity, yet it also renewed calls for Congress to inject the program with what whistleblower advocates say is urgently needed funding. Friday's award bumps the total paid out under the program since its inception to $123 million from the $120 million mark announced in September 2020. Just one other award — of an undisclosed amount — has been granted since, an order database shows. Whistleblower attorneys are calling for emergency congressional measures to re-up the program's reserve funds amid what they say is an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS