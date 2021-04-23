Judge Jackson, 4 Other Judicial Picks Set For Senate Hearing

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats announced on Friday that the first confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden's judicial picks will be on Wednesday, with senators questioning five nominees including Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is widely seen as a potential U.S. Supreme Court contender. The Senate Judiciary Committee said the hearing would feature two appellate court nominees: Judge Jackson, a D.C. federal judge tapped for the D.C. Circuit, and Seventh Circuit nominee Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, a Zuckerman Spaeder LLP partner and veteran federal defender. Senators will then question three district court selections. New Jersey could see U.S. Magistrate Judge Zahid N. Quraishi and municipal attorney...

