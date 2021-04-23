Gas Co. Says San Antonio Utility Owes $99.6M

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Texas-based Enterprise Products Operating LLC sued San Antonio's city utility, CPS Energy, in Harris County District Court Friday, alleging that it is still owed $99.6 million in outstanding invoices for natural gas it supplied during February's deadly winter storm. EPO told the court that CPS has paid about $36.4 million of the bill but has refused to hand over the remainder. The crux of the issue is that CPS Energy decided to buy some of its natural gas on "daily floating prices," which can fluctuate up or down based on supply and demand, rather than entering long-term contracts "with more stable...

