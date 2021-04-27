PTAB Upholds Oral Imaging Patent Involved In Dental IP Row

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has delivered a win to Invisalign maker Align Technology Inc. in a final decision upholding 10 claims in a patent covering a teeth imaging device in a challenge brought by its Danish rival 3Shape A/S. The PTAB said 3Shape had not persuasively shown that the challenged claims are obvious, according to the board's April 22 decision. It marks the latest development in a sprawling patent battle between the companies, which has bounced back and forth between the PTAB, the International Trade Commission and federal court. In its decision, the board found that the arguments 3Shape...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS