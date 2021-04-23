Cannabis Bill Roundup: Pot Bills Advance In Big Sky Country

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers in Montana this week took further steps toward implementing the recreational cannabis program approved by voters last fall, while legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives once again approved a bipartisan marijuana banking bill. Here are the major developments in cannabis law reform from the past week. A Montana Senate committee on Wednesday voted to advance H.B. 701, a bill to implement a regulated adult-use regime that passed the House earlier this month, following a series of amendments. The Senate's changes make clear that marijuana is distinct from hemp and that the state's Department of Agriculture will have nothing to...

