Medical Device Biz Fight Mostly Belongs In Wis., Court Says

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has whittled a complex business dispute down to one declaratory judgment claim, finding that a Wisconsin state court, rather than a Lone Star State court, is better suited to resolving additional claims between former business partners. A three-justice panel of the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth ruled Thursday to dismiss claims against Wisconsin residents Anthony A. Rieder and Ed Rapee III in their individual capacities that were filed by their former business partner Kenny Woods and involved a deal their company, Cadbury Solutions LLC, made with a Fort Worth-based company to sell medical devices....

