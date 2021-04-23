DC NFL Team Accuses Wilkinson's Atty Of Threatening Leaks

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Washington Football Team told a Virginia federal judge Friday that litigator Beth Wilkinson is unfairly attempting to expedite a hearing in order to unveil confidential details about her sexual harassment probe into the team, citing an email from her counsel that predicted the hearing would be a "disaster." Wilkinson has asked U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga to move up the date of a hearing, currently set for June 2, where the parties will discuss redactions to a now-dismissed lawsuit over Wilkinson's investigation. She said in a recent filing that the redactions fight has already dragged on too long and that...

