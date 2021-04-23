Union's Intrusion Didn't Justify Break Rule Switch, NLRB Says

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The NLRB said a Los Angeles trash collection contractor broke federal labor law by unilaterally blocking workers from taking breaks in its training room, saying a union's purported misuse of the room was not extenuating circumstances that spared the company from its duty to bargain. The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday reversed an administrative law judge's finding that Athens Services did not have to bargain because it acted based on extenuating circumstances, namely a claim that a Teamsters unit refused to follow the company's access rules. The panel also upheld findings that the company committed several violations amid an effort...

