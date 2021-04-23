Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Flower Farm Says Hemp Brand's Name Hurts Its Reputation

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas wildflower farm has sued a hemp company in federal court in Austin on accusations the hemp outfit used the farm's trademarked name to market "controversial" products containing THC.

In a suit filed Thursday, plaintiff Wildseed Farms Inc. accused defendants Wildseed Hemp LLC and Texas Cannafarms LLC of violating federal trademark laws by using "Wildseed" as the first part of its name.

The Fredericksburg, Texas-based Wildseed Farms described itself in its suit as a farm growing hundreds of acres of wildflowers for seed production. The farm said it also offers the public "family-friendly" events and free access to its walking...

