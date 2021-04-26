Seward & Kissel Attys On Guiding Sotheby's First NFT Auction

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- After Sotheby's held its first sale of NFTs linked to digital art earlier this month, bringing in $16.8 million, the auction house's attorneys at Seward & Kissel LLP spoke with Law360 about the major legal and regulatory considerations surrounding the buzzy digital tokens, as well as how their team collaborated to help pull off the deal. Anthony Tu-Sekine Meir Grossman Sotheby's held a sale April 12-14 of NFTs linked to works by the digital artist Pak. The collection of works, dubbed "The Fungible," ultimately raised $16.8 million, according to an announcement from the auction house. The event followed in the footsteps...

