Reclassifying Methane And Ethane Could Overload EPA

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- On April 6, more than 400 environmental nongovernmental organizations submitted a petition to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a rulemaking to remove methane and ethane from the agency's "negligibly reactive" volatile organic compounds list. If granted, the petition could have even greater consequence for Clean Air Act regulation than the endangerment finding the EPA issued for greenhouse gases in 2009, following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2007 ruling in Massachusetts v. EPA. This is because the Clean Air Act was built to regulate volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, in ways it was not built to regulate greenhouse gases — and so,...

