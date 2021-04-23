Colombian Immigrant Sues Pa. County For Discrimination

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Colombian immigrant accused members of the Allegheny County Department of Community and Economic Development of discrimination and retaliation against her based on her accent and national origin, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Leandra Dimate Cortes said she had been a program manager at DCED when she complained to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission about allegedly discriminatory comments and treatment by supervisors, which then turned into harsher treatment, a "performance improvement plan" and a "sham" investigation into her complaints before she was fired in April 2019. "Plaintiff was subject to adverse employment action, including but not limited...

