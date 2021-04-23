Petition Says 5 Countries Underselling Raw Honey Production

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A coalition of U.S. raw honey producers has charged that imports from Argentina, Brazil, India, Ukraine and Vietnam are being sold in the U.S. at less than fair value, causing U.S. production to suffer. In a petition filed with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission this week, the American Honey Producers Association and the Sioux Honey Association asked the agencies to impose anti-dumping duties on raw honey imports from the five countries. They said new duties should be imposed based on the rate at which the countries are allegedly exporting honey at less than fair value,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS