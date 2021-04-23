Brand Battles: Walmart Goes After Kanye's New Yeezy Logo

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Walmart is fighting Kanye West's Yeezy brand over a trademark application for a sunburst logo that it says is too similar to its own — plus two other cases you need to know. Won't Go Easy on Yeezy Walmart Apollo LLC, the retail giant's intellectual property arm, went to the board on April 21 to block Yeezy LLC's request to register a logo design featuring eight dotted lines "arranged at equal angles as rays from a sun." Citing its own "spark" logo, top, Walmart Apollo LLC went...

