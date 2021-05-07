Robinhood Fight Will Test Mass. Securities Chief's Authority

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The legal battle playing out between Massachusetts' Secretary of the Commonwealth and Robinhood is poised to test the state's new fiduciary rule and, by extension, the authority of one of the most aggressive securities regulators in the country. William Galvin, who has led the secretary's office since 1995, made a splash in mid-April when he sought to ban the popular trading app from doing business in his state as part of an enforcement action accusing Robinhood of failing to look out for its customers and violating Massachusetts' fiduciary rule for broker-dealers. The California-based company sued Galvin in state court the same day,...

