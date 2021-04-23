No More Calif. Fracking Permits Starting In 2024, Gov. Says

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- California will ban fracking by 2024 in its quest to phase out oil extraction across the state by 2045, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, in a move he said is critical for a "healthier future." Newsom told the Department of Conservation's Geologic Energy Management Division to move toward ending the issuance of new permits for hydraulic fracturing, more commonly known as "fracking," by January 2024 and asked the California Air Resources Board to explore phasing out oil extraction by no later than 2045, according to a press release. In September, the governor issued an executive order committing that the state would...

