FTC Calls In-House Ilumina Case As Important As Fed. Trial

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers challenging Illumina's $8 billion plan to buy cancer testing company Grail are eager to get the case moving both in federal court and via the agency's in-house process, urging an administrative law judge Friday not to delay his part because of potential overlap. Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell should keep his currently proposed schedule — which wasn't publicly available as of press time — FTC Complaint Counsel Susan Musser said Friday during a scheduling conference. Musser pushed back on Illumina and Grail assertions that the administrative proceedings should be delayed to give more breathing room to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS