Energy Dept. Sets Lofty Hydrogen Goal Amid Climate Push

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy will work to slash the cost of zero-carbon "green" hydrogen by 80% by 2030 as part of the Biden administration's clean energy push, an ambitious goal that will require both massive investment and regulatory changes. Secretary Jennifer Granholm unveiled the eyebrow-raising target Friday, the final day of the administration's virtual climate change summit, as she touted the DOE's plans to drive research and development into a slew of zero-carbon technologies including solar, energy storage and carbon capture and sequestration. Hydrogen is still prohibitively expensive compared to other fuel sources, and projects capable of putting the element to...

