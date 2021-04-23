ICE Ends Most Fines For Failure To Self-Deport

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will no longer fine unauthorized immigrants who fail to follow orders to depart the U.S., after the agency on Friday withdrew Trump-era policies that issued thousands in civil penalties. Following orders from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, ICE rescinded two delegation orders that authorized certain ICE officials to enforce civil penalties for noncitizens who fail to leave the country after being told to do so by the agency. "There is no indication that these penalties promoted compliance with noncitizens' departure obligations," Mayorkas said in a statement. "We can enforce our immigration laws without resorting to...

