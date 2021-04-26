11th Circ. Revives Atty's Suit Over His Disbarment In Fla.

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel has vacated a Florida federal court's disbarment of an attorney in the Sunshine State after the lower court failed to sufficiently explain its ruling. The three-judge appellate panel determined Friday that the Southern District of Florida failed to outline why it decided to disbar Howard Rubinstein for two years for certain conduct he allegedly demonstrated in Texas. That state's bar had imposed a lesser two-year probated suspension. "Neither the district court's order nor the record gives an explanation for Rubinstein's disbarment sufficient to enable this court to conduct meaningful appellate review," according to Friday's opinion, which instructs...

