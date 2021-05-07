IP Hires: Day Pitney, Neal Gerber, Pashman Stein

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:19 AM EDT) -- Day Pitney, Neal Gerber, Pashman Stein and data science and digital health company Holmusk have all added intellectual property pros to their ranks. Here's what you need to know about these notable hires. Day Pitney George Chaclas Day Pitney LLP has picked up a patent prosecution partner from Burns & Levinson who has worked as an electrical engineer and has more than 20 years of experience writing and defending technology patents. George Chaclas joined Day Pitney as a partner, and the firm indicated he'll eventually be staffed at its new Providence, Rhode Island, office. He most recently spent about four years at Burns & Levinson...

