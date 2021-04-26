DC Circ. Won't Treat Exxon Deceptive Ad Suit As Class Action

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has rejected Exxon Mobil Corp.'s attempt to appeal an order remanding a suit alleging the company misrepresented its clean energy investments because it was unconvinced the relief requested through the litigation warrants treating the dispute as a class action. In a per curiam order Friday, a three-judge panel refused to review an order sending advocacy group Beyond Pesticides' suit against Exxon to D.C. local court, finding it is "unclear" whether the group's aspirations to win injunctive relief forcing the company to correct allegedly misleading advertisements or invest in more clean energy sources warrants the litigation getting class action...

