3M, Georgia-Pacific Settle Mich. Water Suit For $11.9M

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- 3M and Georgia-Pacific have reached an $11.9 million deal with a proposed class of Michiganders who claim 3M's toxic "forever chemicals" contaminated their water supply after being dumped into a mismanaged landfill. In a settlement filed Friday in Michigan federal court, the companies agreed to pay the sum over allegations that a paper mill in the city of Parchment that produced paper products using the 3M Co.-patented chemicals had contaminated the water supply as a result of improper storage at the site's landfill. The Parchment residents claim that the contamination by perfluoroalkyls and polyfluoroalkyls, known as PFAS chemicals, has raised the...

