Pensions Regulator Head Approved Despite Fears Of Conflict

Law360, London (April 26, 2021, 2:27 PM BST) -- Senior MPs have given greenlighted the appointment of Sarah Smart to be chairwoman of Britain's pensions watchdog, despite concerns over a potential conflict of interest with her husband as boss at one of the country's largest workplace schemes. The House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee expressed its satisfaction on Friday with a potential fix offered by Smart at a hearing earlier in the week. She said that her spouse, Fraser Smart, the chief executive of British Airways Pensions, would step down from his role by September. Meanwhile, Sarah Smart said she would recuse herself from any meetings on the British...

