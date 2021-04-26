Insurer Can't Get €20M Energy Cable Fight Kicked Out Of UK

Law360, London (April 26, 2021, 7:03 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled on Monday that England's courts have the authority to consider whether to release an insurer from a €21.5 million ($26 million) pledge to cover costs linked to an underwater cable allegedly damaged by a Singaporean oil tanker. High Court Judge Mark Pelling acknowledged that a Singapore court would decide whether it would order the release of the security provided under a letter from Standard Club Asia Ltd., which insures shipowners. That is being considered under a 1976 international law that limits liability on maritime claims. "The question for the English court is whether and to what extent...

