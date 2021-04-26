Wachtell, S&C Direct $7B Deal For Specialty Chemicals Co. 

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Building materials company Standard Industries, advised by Sullivan & Cromwell, will buy Wachtell Lipton-led W.R. Grace & Co. for roughly $7 billion, the companies said Monday, marking the end of a monthslong pursuit of the specialty chemicals firm for Standard Industries. The deal sees New York-based Standard Industries Holdings Inc. picking up Maryland-headquartered W.R. Grace for $70 per share, according to a statement. W.R. Grace manufactures catalysts for industries such as energy and chemical manufacturing, as well as producing silica products such as silica gel, according to its website. The per share price represents a premium of about 59% over the...

