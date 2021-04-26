Skadden, Kirkland Drive $12.3B Deal For Cybersecurity Firm

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:47 AM EDT) -- Proofpoint Inc. will be taken private by investment firm Thoma Bravo in a deal that values the cybersecurity firm at roughly $12.3 billion and was put together with help from respective legal advisers Skadden and Kirkland, the companies said Monday. The acquisition adds to Thoma Bravo's portfolio a company that provides cybersecurity and compliance solutions to companies around the world. The all-cash agreement sees Thoma Bravo paying $176 per share, equivalent to a premium of about 34% over Proofpoint's closing price on April 23, the last full trading day before the deal was announced, according to a statement. "Proofpoint has established...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS