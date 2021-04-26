Hungary Derides Global Minimum Tax As Violating Sovereignty

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Hungary will not contribute to any global tax reform deal that undermines its financial sovereignty or makes life more difficult for its companies, according to the country's state tax secretary in remarks published Monday. Hungary's state secretary for tax affairs said his government expects an "advocacy struggle" over a global minimum tax. The Hungarian flag is hoisted in front of the Parliament building in Budapest in October. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP) Norbert Izer, Hungary's state secretary for tax affairs, said his government expects an "advocacy struggle" over the implementation of a global minimum tax, which he argued would hold back the development of...

