Judge Dismisses Challenge To Conn. Trans Athletes Policy

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A U.S. District Court judge in Connecticut on Sunday dealt a blow to efforts to stop transgender student athletes from playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity by dismissing several cisgender girls and their parents' complaint against a state policy that permits such athletic participation. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny ruled that the plaintiffs — mothers who said the Connecticut policy unfairly denied their cisgender daughters athletic honors and opportunities — did not persuasively argue that a violation of Title IX occurred. The decision dismissed the plaintiffs' second amended complaint that the defendants, including the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic...

