High Court Won't Wade Into ADA Suit Against Salvage Yard

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it won't hear a car part yard's challenge to a decision reviving a longtime manager's disability bias case, leaving intact a Sixth Circuit ruling that said 2008 amendments to federal disability bias law meant a green light for the lawsuit. The justices denied a petition for certiorari from Parts Galore LLC and its parent company, Soave Enterprises LLC, allowing the appellate court's September decision in Jacqueline Harrison's Americans with Disabilities Act case to stand. Parts Galore filed the petition March 12, seven months after the Sixth Circuit reversed a Michigan federal court's summary judgment...

