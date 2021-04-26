EP Energy Hits Back At Leaseholders' Lawsuit Attempt

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas producer EP Energy has asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to prohibit a group of Eagle Ford Shale mineral leaseholders from pursuing "futile" trespass claims against it for stopping production on their leases for about a month in response to collapsing oil prices during 2020. In a brief filed Friday, Houston-based EP Energy E&P Co. LP urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur to deny a threshold motion filed by a group of leaseholders, led by Maltsberger/Storey Ranch LLC, seeking permission to sue the oil and gas producer in Texas state court. EP Energy said it sought to "demonstrate the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS