Einstein Health Hit With Pa. Data Breach Class Action

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A onetime Einstein Healthcare Network patient has launched a class action in Pennsylvania state court seeking damages after learning that a data breach last summer potentially allowed hackers to gain access to the personal information of hundreds of thousands of people. Nanette Katz said in a Friday complaint in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas that Einstein, which operates three hospitals and close to 50 outpatient centers and primary care practices, had failed to abide by industry standards when it came to shielding patient data. "As a result of Einstein's failure to implement and follow basic security procedures, plaintiff's and...

