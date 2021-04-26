Food Tray Co. Appeals EU's Reduced €9.4M Cartel Fine

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- CCPL Group has appealed €9.4 million ($11.4 million) in fines imposed by European enforcers for allegedly participating in food packaging cartels, after a court tossed a higher fine against the company and its subsidiaries. CCPL filed an appeal March 2 with the European Union's General Court challenging the reduced fine issued by the European Commission late last year, according to a summary of the action published in the European Union's official journal Monday. The appeal contends that the commission used too high a number when calculating fines for three alleged violations, which enforcers said should each amount to no more than 10%...

