NLRB Says Ad Co. Withheld Info From Union In Layoff Dispute

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled that a company in the Yellow Pages industry fulfilled its duty to bargain with a union over six layoffs, but found that the company violated federal labor law by refusing to turn over information the union requested. Administrative Law Judge John T. Giannopoulos in his decision Friday said that Thryv Inc. ran afoul of the National Labor Relations Act when it didn't provide International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1269 with information the union asked for in several requests for information in 2019. For instance, the judge wasn't convinced by the company's argument...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS