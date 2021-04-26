Regulators Preserve Waiver For KC-Canadian Rail Merger

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Surface Transportation Board has decided that a $29 billion offer from Canadian Pacific Railway to purchase Kansas City Southern would not be subjected to a heightened merger review as the target mulls a competing bid from Canadian National Railway Co. The STB issued a decision Friday finding that a waiver granted to Kansas City Southern in 2001 when regulators updated their procedures for reviewing mergers among the nation's largest railroads should still apply to Canadian Pacific's offer. The board said the railroads' networks overlap less than Kansas City Southern's does with any other Class 1 railroad — or those that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS