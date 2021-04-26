Federal Circuit Backs Dropbox Win In Data Patent Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Dropbox scored a victory in a patent dispute over third-party data processing when the Federal Circuit ruled Monday that the patent asserted against the file-sharing giant was invalid for covering an abstract idea under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. In a 13-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a Delaware federal judge's decision to toss out WhitServe LLC's lawsuit against Dropbox Inc. because WhitServe's patent was invalid for covering the abstract idea of "backing up data records." WhitServe argued that the lower court had "merely recited the preamble" of a patent claim without analyzing the claim language to find the...

