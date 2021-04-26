DOJ Wants More Info On Morgan Lewis' Glenmark, Teva Work

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday that Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP must elaborate on an "ethical wall" that the firm says prevents conflicts of interests if it wants to keep defending Glenmark in a criminal price-fixing case against it and Teva. Prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick to require Morgan Lewis to answer a series of questions about its ability to ethically represent Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the generic-drug price-fixing case. The department has taken issue with the firm's prior representation of fellow defendant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. in the criminal probe...

