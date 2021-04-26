Jury Reaches $737K Verdict in Grain Storage Patent Case

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal jury says an agricultural supplies company should have to pony up about $737,000 for contributing to the infringement of a rival's patent for a product that covers grain. According to a Friday verdict form, the jury found that J&M Industries Inc. was able to show that Raven Industries Inc. contributorily infringed three claims of U.S. Patent No. 9,890,550. That amounted to $737,240 in damages, according to the jury. The lawsuit was filed in October 2016, and J&M initially accused Raven of infringing a separate but similar patent — U.S. Patent No. 9,347,239 — according to court documents....

