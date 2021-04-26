Optical Drive Objector Says Hagens Berman Used 'Bad Math'

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP deserves no more than $22.2 million, but probably less, for its role as class counsel in a multidistrict litigation fight over the price-fixing of optical disk drives that netted more than $200 million in settlements, an objector has told the court. And if the California federal judge overseeing the case wanted to, he wouldn't be abusing his discretion "to even award $0 fee, for the litany of on the record failures despite class counsel's fiduciary obligations," pro se objector Shiyang Huang argued in his Saturday filing. The objector accuses the firm of deploying misleading messaging on...

