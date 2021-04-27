GOP Sens. Balk At Oil, Gas Tax Hikes For Infrastructure Bill

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Democratic proposals to eliminate the preferential tax treatment afforded to oil and gas companies would be a nonstarter for GOP lawmakers in negotiations with Democrats over a major infrastructure bill, Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee said Tuesday. The various tax incentives available to oil and gas companies have been part of the U.S. tax code for decades and have assisted in energy efficiency efforts, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said during a hearing of the committee. Among the incentives are the advanced oil recovery tax credit and the deduction for intangible drilling costs. Those tax benefits, which helped the U.S. become...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS