Dems See 'Urgency' In Bill Restoring FTC Restitution Power

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Congressional Democrats pressed Tuesday for a bill restoring the Federal Trade Commission's power to demand restitution for illegal market behavior, days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the FTC's claimed authority to recover ill-gotten gains in federal court. The bill would add language to the FTC Act allowing the commission to not only seek court-ordered permanent injunctions, but also restitution and profit disgorgement. It would fill a statutory gap that all nine justices ruled on Thursday limits the FTC's monetary relief authority, in a major blow to a long-held agency enforcement power. The FTC wielded the act's Section 13(b) injunctive...

