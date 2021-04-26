Gunderson Dettmer Taps Ex-Vinson Attys For Austin Office

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Midsize venture capital law firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP has opened an office in Austin, Texas, with a focus on private equity work, making it the latest firm to plant a flag in the city. The 350-attorney firm tapped former Vinson & Elkins LLP attorneys Wesley C. Watts and Luke Thomas to launch the new office, the firm announced Monday. David T. Young, managing partner of Gunderson Dettmer, said in a statement that the firm has represented clients in Austin for over a decade and "have been looking for the right opportunity in Austin for a while."...

