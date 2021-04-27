Commerce Opens Inquiry Into Indian Soybean Meal

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce is investigating whether the domestic organic soybean meal industry is being undercut by unfairly subsidized Indian imports sold at allegedly less than fair prices, according to a notice in the Federal Register on Tuesday. Commerce's International Trade Administration launched the probe at the request of the Organic Soybean Processors of America, a trade group that claims its member organizations — which provide soybean meal for organic animal feed producers — are being undermined by a surge of unfairly cheap Indian imports. "We have determined that these allegations are properly supported by adequate evidence and meet the...

