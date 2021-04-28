K&L Gates Taps Adds Health Care Partner In Austin

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP added a former Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP partner to its Austin, Texas, office, marking its second health care practice hire this month. Andrea Cunha is joining K&L Gates after spending more than two years at Waller Lansden, the firm announced Monday. Cunha described the shift as an opportunity to move her practice over to a larger platform. The firm has been on a hiring spree since January 2020, having added nearly 65 partners since then. Most recently in February, K&L Gates hired 18 partners in Nashville from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP, Butler Snow LLP,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS