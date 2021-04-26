Sen. Leahy Says Trump Tried To Weaken America Invents Act

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Sen. Patrick Leahy on Monday addressed patent policy for the first time in his new role as chair of the U.S. Senate intellectual property subcommittee, decrying efforts by the last administration to undermine the America Invents Act and urging the Biden administration to appoint a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director who will focus more on how to "weed out poor-quality patents." Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., took over as chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property in February. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) In remarks delivered on the Senate floor to mark World Intellectual Property Day, established by the World Intellectual Property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS