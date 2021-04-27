Taylor Wessing Sued Over Tax Advice To Oil Transport Family

Law360, London (April 27, 2021, 6:06 PM BST) -- Two of Norway's richest men are suing Taylor Wessing LLP and Moore Stephens, alleging failures to respond to changes in how the government taxes U.K. residents based abroad left them liable for more than £11 million ($15.3 million). Morten and Thomas Höegh allege in an April 19 particulars of claim that the law firm and Moore Stephens LLP gave them incorrect advice after tax reforms that were introduced more than a decade ago. Failure to correctly report under the changes could leave them facing penalties from Britain's tax authority, which is investigating their payments from tax years ending 2012 to 2017,...

