Coding School Settles Over Calif. Tuition Financing Contracts

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco-based online coding school has agreed to revise some of its tuition financing contracts as a part of a settlement with California's financial services regulator, dropping language suggesting that students might not be able to wipe out the income-tied agreements in bankruptcy. The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation said Monday in a consent order with Lambda Inc. that a non-dischargeability provision used in the school's installment agreements in the state was misleading and accordingly violated the California Consumer Financial Protection Law, which took effect at the beginning of the year. "California has a strong interest in protecting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS