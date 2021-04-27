NJ Justices' Pregnancy Bias Ruling Expands Employer Onus

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 12:48 PM EDT) -- In a case that could reshape employer policies, the New Jersey Supreme Court held that a police department violated the New Jersey Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, or PWFA, and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, or LAD, when it had different light-duty policies for pregnant and injured workers. According to Delanoy v. Township of Ocean, the Township of Ocean's police department maintained separate procedures for pregnant police officers and nonpregnant injured officers. The maternity standard operating procedures, or maternity SOP, applied to pregnant police officers, and the light/modified-duty SOP applied to nonpregnant injured officers. While both policies required the officer to provide a...

