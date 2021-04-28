Goodwin Snags Kirkland M&A Atty In LA

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP scooped up a technology partner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP to bolster the firm's West Coast technology mergers and acquisitions practice. Jean A. Lee, who was with Kirkland for almost six years and was promoted to partner there last year, has joined Goodwin's downtown Los Angeles office, the firm announced Monday. Lee represents companies and private equity funds in mergers and acquisitions as well as divestitures and corporate governance, the firm said. "Goodwin has a long-established presence in the technology and private equity ecosystems and is a destination firm for M&A globally," Lee said in a statement Monday....

