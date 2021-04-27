Baker McKenzie Hires Transactional Atty From Baker Botts

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie said it has hired away a Baker Botts LLP transactional partner with significant energy industry experience to join its team in Houston. Baker McKenzie said Monday that Jeremy Moore, who handles mergers and acquisitions, advises on compliance matters, and has guided clients through public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities, is the newest member of its transactional practice group in Houston. Moore also has experience in private equity and capital markets, the firm said in a news release. Moore told Law360 that Baker McKenzie's strong position in the energy and renewables space, combined with an uptick...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS